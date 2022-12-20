Wild: Man Fatally Shot By Police After Reportedly Stabbing Both His Parents, Killing His Father!
Frederick County deputies shot and killed 23-year-old Aaron Mensah when he moved toward officers with a knife after stabbing his parents, killing his father. The mother was found stabbed inside the home and the father's body was found outside down the street from the home. The mother's injuries were found to be superficial. Posted By Persist
