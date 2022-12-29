Baby-Makin' Marathon: Nick Cannon Now Has A Dozen Kids After Welcoming 12th Child With Model Alyssa Scott!
Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third. Nick Cannon is on a baby makin' marathon. Posted By Persist
