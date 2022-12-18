Sent Chills Watching This: 18-Year-Old Star Football Player Meechie Walker Died This Month After A 2-Year Battle With Bone Cancer!
Death is a reality we all must face. But the most painful are the ones who die young. Meechie Walker died this month after a 2 year battle with bone cancer. Meechie was a star high school football player for Muskegon and had offers to play for several Division I programs. But in the fall of 2020, he started having knee pain and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Meechie required a full knee replacement to remove a tumor, and spent nine months undergoing chemotherapy treatments. But in September 2021, he found out the cancer had returned, and even after surgery to amputate his left leg, the cancer had spread by January 2022. He leaves behind a 2 year old soon. R.I.H. Posted by PSmooth
