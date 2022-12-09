Rush Tha Visionary - Jet Lag (Rapper From The Church) [Independent Artist]

TikTok - @rush_tha_visionary
Instagram- @rush_tha_visionary_

Rush Tha Visionary is a rapper, singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Chesapeake, Virginia, Rush Tha Visionary initially gained recognition as a rapper following the release of his debut Album “All the Love” in June 2021.

*WATCH Music Videos by Rush Tha Visionary

Rush Tha Visionary - School Days (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-DH5ViYuSY

Rush Tha Visionary - 40 NIGHTS (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAhkphIgil4

Rush Tha Visionary - FAAMF (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jom8JzDn0WU

