Well Damn: Two Florida Fathers End Up Shooting Each Others Daughters During Wild Road Rage Incident!
Two Florida fathers are each facing attempted murder charges after they shot at each other’s daughters during a wild road rage incident. The two men began arguing with each other on the road while driving aggressively and brake checking each other. William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested. Posted by Persist
