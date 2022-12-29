Whoa: Andrew Tate And His Brother Tristan Arrested In Romania In Alleged Human Trafficking Investigation!
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan’s home was raided by Romanian authorities, specifically the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, on the morning of 29 December, reports Romanian media and the two have reportedly been taken into custody.
A December 29 report, initially from Romanian outlet Libertatea claimed that Andrew Tate’s home in Pipera had been raided by Romanian police in relation to the abduction of two girls. Now, Tate and his brother have both been taken into custody.
The raid is said to be carried out by DIICOT, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest. Source: @BNONews & Dexerto | Posted by JR
