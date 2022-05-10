Alabama Corrections Officer Who Helped Inmate Escape Dies At The Hospital After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound!
Vicky White, the Alabama prison officer who helped inmate and murder suspect Casey White temporarily escape custody, has died. The 56-year-old died after being shot in the head. Vicky was discovered with injuries that appeared to be caused by self-inflicted gunfire. Casey White surrendered at the scene and is in custody. Posted By Persist
