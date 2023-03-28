WSHH Presents: Culture Shock x HaHa Davis - Episode 2

HaHa Davis is in the building for episode 2 of Culture Shock and he has brought his unique flair for comedy. Get ready to laugh because this is gonna be a breeze. This week we are checking in on some trendsetters, some creepy music videos and how artists flip some old school vibes into a new wave. This is Culture Shock…
Posted by Gio

