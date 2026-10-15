HE AIN'T SCARED 50 Cent Tells Andrew Schulz He's Not Worried About Diddy: "I Got Shooters!"

By Thrillz
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12,135
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Marlon Wayans Warns 50 Cent About 'Karma' Over The Diddy Netflix Documentary!

IS HE RIGHT? Marlon Wayans Warns 50 Cent About 'Karma' Over The Diddy Netflix Documentary!

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93,684
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“You Got 30 Minutes” Akademiks Speaks On Drake Giving Him A Heads Up Before Leaving 50 Cent & Andrew Schulz Show!

“You Got 30 Minutes” Akademiks Speaks On Drake Giving Him A Heads Up Before Leaving 50 Cent & Andrew Schulz Show!

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150,641
date submitted
Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!

Clowning: 50 Cent Tells Busta Rhymes His Chain Is To Big!

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207,842
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Ja Rule Blasts 50 Cent On 'X', Calls Him A Snitch Amid Diddy Docuseries!

NEVER ENDING BEEF Ja Rule Blasts 50 Cent On 'X', Calls Him A Snitch Amid Diddy Docuseries!

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61,396
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Wack 100 Calls Andrew Schulz "G*y" For Speaking About Kendrick Lamar "Keep K Dot Name Out Your Mouth, Punk!"

Wack 100 Calls Andrew Schulz "G*y" For Speaking About Kendrick Lamar "Keep K Dot Name Out Your Mouth, Punk!"

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72,161
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Charleston White Tells 50 Cent To Accept His First L From Diddy!

SPOKE HIS MIND Charleston White Tells 50 Cent To Accept His First L From Diddy!

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50,590
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Andrew Schulz Calls Out Charlamagne Over Drake Opinion Switch!

CALLED HIM OUT Andrew Schulz Calls Out Charlamagne Over Drake Opinion Switch!

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68,268
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Tony Yayo Speaks On Altercation With Ja Rule On Flight! "He's Lucky 50 Cent Wasn't There"

THE STORY CONTINUES Tony Yayo Speaks On Altercation With Ja Rule On Flight! "He's Lucky 50 Cent Wasn't There"

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126,902
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He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!

LOL He Don't Want None: Charleston White Says He Got Restraining Orders On 50 Cent And Maino!

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89,600
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"How You The Bully & Victim At The Same Time?" Ja Rule Speaks About His Long Time Beef With 50 Cent!

"How You The Bully & Victim At The Same Time?" Ja Rule Speaks About His Long Time Beef With 50 Cent!

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108,464
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He's Not About That Life: Dude Tried To Go On A Drill With His Boys & Couldn't Stop Shaking When It Was Time To Put In Work!

He's Not About That Life: Dude Tried To Go On A Drill With His Boys & Couldn't Stop Shaking When It Was Time To Put In Work!

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520,383
date submitted
"She Got Penetrated" 2010 Audio Of 50 Cent Exposing Diddy Resurfaces After 50 Received 1 Of Cassie's Alleged "Freak Off" Tapes!

"She Got Penetrated" 2010 Audio Of 50 Cent Exposing Diddy Resurfaces After 50 Received 1 Of Cassie's Alleged "Freak Off" Tapes!

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222,050
date submitted
Comedian Andrew Schulz Jokes About The One Life Or Death Scenario Where Blackface Is A Must Have

HE SAID WHAT?! Comedian Andrew Schulz Jokes About The One Life Or Death Scenario Where Blackface Is A Must Have

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42,142
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Uncle Luke Tells Oprah And Tyler Perry To Shut The F*ck Up And Let 50 Cent Have His Diddy Documentary Moment

UNCLE LUKE DEFENDS Uncle Luke Tells Oprah And Tyler Perry To Shut The F*ck Up And Let 50 Cent Have His Diddy Documentary Moment

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70,441
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50 Cent Blasts Diddy On Stage... Says He Doesn't Like Diddy Because He Allegedly Killed 2Pac!

50 Cent Blasts Diddy On Stage... Says He Doesn't Like Diddy Because He Allegedly Killed 2Pac!

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107,235
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Diddy Punching The Air Right Now: 50 Cent Sells Diddy Docu-Series To Netflix After Bidding War!

Diddy Punching The Air Right Now: 50 Cent Sells Diddy Docu-Series To Netflix After Bidding War!

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85,747
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Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!

Yikes: 50 Cent Roasts Young Buck's Mugshot After He’s Sent Back To Jail!

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65,060
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Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!

Charlamagne Explains Why He Thinks 50 Cent Is A Diabolical Genius!

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132,007
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Dave Blunts Not Letting Up On 50 Cent.. Drops Another Freestyle Using Diddy Trial Evidence… Accusing 50 Of Beating Daphne Joy In Diss Track!

HE WENT PERSONAL Dave Blunts Not Letting Up On 50 Cent.. Drops Another Freestyle Using Diddy Trial Evidence… Accusing 50 Of Beating Daphne Joy In Diss Track!

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65,162
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Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!

Diabolical: 50 Cent Trolls After Irv Gotti Passes Away!

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123,772
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Akon Says He's Praying For Diddy....Says Truths Will Be Exposed In The Music Biz This Year!

Akon Says He's Praying For Diddy....Says Truths Will Be Exposed In The Music Biz This Year!

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66,339
date submitted
Is This Why 50 Hates Diddy? 50 Cent’s BM Allegedly Testifies She Had Freak Offs With Diddy For 4 Years… Said He Paid Her $10K To Smash For 9 Days

$10K FOR FREAK OFFS Is This Why 50 Hates Diddy? 50 Cent’s BM Allegedly Testifies She Had Freak Offs With Diddy For 4 Years… Said He Paid Her $10K To Smash For 9 Days

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298,322
date submitted
"Niqqa Will Hug You From The Front & Back" 50 Cent Tells Crowd Why He Doesn't Go To Diddy's Parties!

"Niqqa Will Hug You From The Front & Back" 50 Cent Tells Crowd Why He Doesn't Go To Diddy's Parties!

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95,762
date submitted
Andrew Schulz Reveals That Kendrick Lamar Fans Have Threatened To K*ll His Family Online!

Andrew Schulz Reveals That Kendrick Lamar Fans Have Threatened To K*ll His Family Online!

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66,226
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“I Love You My Brother, No P. Diddy” 50 Cent Takes A Jab At Diddy On Stage At Dreamville Fest In North Carolina!

“I Love You My Brother, No P. Diddy” 50 Cent Takes A Jab At Diddy On Stage At Dreamville Fest In North Carolina!

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59,183
date submitted
Charlamagne Speaks On Diddy Allegedly Having Sexual Relations With Actor Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow) On "Family Matters"

Charlamagne Speaks On Diddy Allegedly Having Sexual Relations With Actor Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow) On "Family Matters"

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191,736
date submitted
Wack100 Tells Adam22 That 50 Cent Needs To Send The G-Unit Crew At Fabolous!

G-UNIT VS. FABOLOUS? Wack100 Tells Adam22 That 50 Cent Needs To Send The G-Unit Crew At Fabolous!

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104,900
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Sending A Message? Diddy Sent 50 Cent Flowers While He Was At The Club!

WARNING? Sending A Message? Diddy Sent 50 Cent Flowers While He Was At The Club!

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76,712
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King Harris Tells 50 Cent To "Go Dig Up" His Deceased Mother After 50 Posts Tiny Harris Pic

KING HARRIS VS 50 CENT King Harris Tells 50 Cent To "Go Dig Up" His Deceased Mother After 50 Posts Tiny Harris Pic

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101,351
date submitted
Gene Deal Reveals The Real Reason Why 50 Cent Hates Diddy... Puff Was Allegedly Robbing Him!

Gene Deal Reveals The Real Reason Why 50 Cent Hates Diddy... Puff Was Allegedly Robbing Him!

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116,487
date submitted
Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"

Gunplay Tries To Fight The Dj Because He Played A Song That Dissed Him "I'll Shoot This Place Up"

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91,386
date submitted
Drake Gets Booed After Comedian Andrew Schulz Called Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Record A “Pedophile Anthem” During His Show!

Drake Gets Booed After Comedian Andrew Schulz Called Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Record A “Pedophile Anthem” During His Show!

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83,816
date submitted
50 Cent Airs Out Regrets Over Diddy's Leaked Tape Featuring His Baby Mama "She's Not A Victim"

FIF IS RUTHLESS FR 50 Cent Airs Out Regrets Over Diddy's Leaked Tape Featuring His Baby Mama "She's Not A Victim"

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69,954
date submitted
Got His Foot On His Neck: 50 Cent Puts Diddy On Blast For Slapping Jay Z On the Butt And Alledegy Hints T.I. Being A Snitch!

Got His Foot On His Neck: 50 Cent Puts Diddy On Blast For Slapping Jay Z On the Butt And Alledegy Hints T.I. Being A Snitch!

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154,943
date submitted
“I May Swing” Meek Mill Responds To Comedian Andrew Schultz Gay Jokes After Diddy Lawsuit Rumors!

“I May Swing” Meek Mill Responds To Comedian Andrew Schultz Gay Jokes After Diddy Lawsuit Rumors!

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145,711
date submitted
Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Refuses To Beef With 50 Cent: "I'm Not Going To Play With 50"

THAT BAG OF DISRESPECT Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Refuses To Beef With 50 Cent: "I'm Not Going To Play With 50"

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48,831
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50 Cent Says Diddy's Legal Situation Is In Part Because He Made Liquor Executives Uncomfortable!

50 Cent Says Diddy's Legal Situation Is In Part Because He Made Liquor Executives Uncomfortable!

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118,708
date submitted
"I Hope You Get Past The Security. No Diddy" 50 Cent Responds To Stevie J Wanting To Throw Hands... Showing His Boxing Skills!

"I Hope You Get Past The Security. No Diddy" 50 Cent Responds To Stevie J Wanting To Throw Hands... Showing His Boxing Skills!

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120,124
date submitted
50 Cent Launched 956,000 Square Feet Film Studio Which Is Now The Second Biggest Black Owned Production Studio In The World!

50 Cent Launched 956,000 Square Feet Film Studio Which Is Now The Second Biggest Black Owned Production Studio In The World!

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64,465
date submitted
50 Cent Just Dropped The Pettiest Super Bowl Ad Ever, Roasting Diddy With Every Single Detail

50 CENT'S SUPER BOWL TROLL 50 Cent Just Dropped The Pettiest Super Bowl Ad Ever, Roasting Diddy With Every Single Detail

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79,057
date submitted