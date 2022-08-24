Short Career: Capitol Records Drops Virtual Rapper FN Meka & Issues An Apology To The Black Community!
Capitol Records has dropped AI rapper FN Meka, less than two weeks after it signed the computer-generated rap artist to its roster. FN Meka, which has over 10 million followers on TikTok, had come under heavy fire for appropriating Black culture and mocking police brutality, with some critics calling it “digital blackface.”. Posted By Persist
