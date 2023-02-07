Michael B. Jordan Talks What To Expect In CREED 3, The HBCU Legacy Classic & Favorite Movie Roles! [The Feature Presentation Studios Submitted]
The Feature Presentation Podcast is all about where movies and music meet. This episode is the official live launch of the podcast in front of a live studio audience. This conversation features actor and director Michael B. Jordan. Michael shares his story about what it was like growing up and Newark, his support of The HBCU Legacy Classic and his directorial debut in Creed III. This live podcast experience also included a special musical performance by Ashanti.
The Feature Presentation Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
