Emancipation (Starring Will Smith) (Teaser)
The teaser features Will Smith as Peter, a slave who escapes from a Louisiana plantation to join the Union Army’s fight against the Confederate States Army in the Civil War. The story is based on the true story of Gordon, also known as “Whipped Peter,” who had photographs of his heavily scarred back published worldwide in 1863. The cast also features Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, and Steven Ogg. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS