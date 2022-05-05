Wait A Minute: Presumed-Dead Woman Reportedly Bangs On Her Coffin During Funeral ... Family Takes Her To Hospital!
A funeral was held for Rosa Isabel Céspedes Callaca of Chiclayo, Peru following a tragic car crash that killed her brother-in-law and severely injured her three children. During the funeral though, Callaca apparently began banging on the inside of her coffin, causing quite a scene. Cemetery administrator Juan Segundo Cajo opened the casket and confirmed that Callaca had opened her eyes and was breathing. She was rushed to Ferreñafe Reference Hospital but apparently died for real just a few hours later. Posted by Persist
