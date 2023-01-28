Your Own Blood? Argument Leads To Florida Man Setting His Brother On Fire In Their Home!
An argument between two brothers inside their Miami home nearly turned deadly when one of them set the other on fire, causing the unit to become engulfed in flames and leading to the perpetrator’s arrest. First responders found Felder’s brother lying on the ground with burns to his torso and arms. Posted By Persist
