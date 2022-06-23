Suspect Accused Of Throwing A Toddler Into Ohio River Catches A Beating By The Boy's Father In A Courtroom!
"A father attacked his son's accused killer in a Cincinnati courtroom on Thursday.
Antonio Hughes lunged at defendant Desean Brown and punched him repeatedly.
Officers subdued Hughes, but he attacked again once he was on his feet.
He was removed from court, charged with contempt, and ordered to serve seven days in jail.
Hughes was the father of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore.
Prosecutors say in 2020 Brown murdered Nylo's mother, Nyteisha and put Nylo into the Ohio River while he was still alive.
The boy's body was never found.
Nyteisha Lattimore was Brown's girlfriend at the time.
Brown faces charges including two counts of murder." - WBN News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS