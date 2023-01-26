World’s Dumbest Criminals: 2 Dudes Break Into A Gas Station Trying To Steal An ATM Machine But Things Didn’t Go As Planned!

Blaine, Washington. Two men are wanted by the Whatcom County Sheriffs Office after they were spotted on surveillance cameras breaking into a gas station with a stolen car to steal an ATM and crushing the ATM with the car before fleeing the scene.
