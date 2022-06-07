That's A Next Level Fan: Teen Charged With 23 Felonies For Threatening To Kill Sheriff & Wife If They Don't Free Young Thug & YSL Members!
DeKalb County teen is in jail charged with making death threats against the Fulton County Sheriff, his wife, and others in law enforcement. The threats demanded the release of rapper Young Thug. Young Thug and more than two dozen other alleged members of the gang YSL are being held without bond; they are named in a sweeping indictment by a Fulton County Grand Jury that charges them with violent racketeering. Posted By Persist
