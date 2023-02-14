Crazy: 3 Killed & 5 Injured In Shooting On Michigan State University Campus, Suspect Found Dead!
At least three people were killed and several more injured in a shooting at Michigan State University, according to campus police. The suspected attacker died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The police said it was unclear what the motive for the attack may have been and work to identify the suspect was ongoing. Posted By Persist
