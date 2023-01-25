Ghislaine Maxwell Claims That Jeffery Epstein Was Murdered In New Jail Interview!

"I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked and I wondered how it had happened." Speaking on Jeffrey Epstein's death, Ghislaine Maxwell says she didn't know "he was so awful" and in hindsight "wishes that she had never met him". In a further clip, she goes on to say she wished they had never met: “I honestly wish I had never met him… Looking back now, I probably wish I had stayed in England. But leaving that aside, you know I tried to leave and start another new job and move on from the end of '98, '99. So, I wish I had been more successful in moving on…Because I'd been a banker and so I should have moved on completely." Posted by Abdul