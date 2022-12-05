Wild: Victim In Fatal Shooting Ended Up Crashing Into A Parked Car, All While Streaming Live!

A man who died in a shooting and crash in Azusa Monday was streaming live on social media when the incidents occurred. The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street. Responding officers with the Azusa Police Department found two cars and a truck with significant damage from a crash. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred first, about a half-mile away, near a local meat market.



In the live streamed video, a gunshot can be heard, and for 10 seconds after, the victim, who was wearing a red beanie and a black face mask, loses out of control before crashing into two parked cars. Separate video shows the dark-colored Hyundai speeding down the street before slamming head-on into a parked pick up, sending the back of the truck on top of another parked car. Firefighters pulled a young man from the wreckage and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

