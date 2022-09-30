Coolio Was Invited By Students To Hang Out After A Show And He Delivered This Powerful Version Of 'Gangsta's Paradise'
Backstory: "My house mates and I acoustic jamming sesh of 'Gangster's Paradise' with the one and only Coolio. After making a guest appearance at a local club in Preston UCLAN, we got him back the next day to cook us a 3 course meal and share stories of his life and have a laugh! One of the most bizarre, surreal nights of my life. Not many people can say they've had dinner, been to Tesco supermarket and sang 'Gangster's Paradise' with Coolio." Posted By Ghost
