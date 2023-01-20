Meanwhile In Florida: Funeral Home Worker Found Dead After Being Accused Of Sexually Abusing A Corpse!
A funeral home worker in the Florida Panhandle allegedly was caught sexually abusing a corpse. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the worker later killed himself. Employees at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home asked not to be identified but said they are cooperating with the police investigation following an employee’s report that they walked in on a co-worker sexually abusing a corpse. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS