Sh*tty Situation: Amazon Driver Falls & Gets Stuck In A Septic Tank!
This unsuspecting Amazon delivery driver was trying to deliver a package when he suddenly slipped and fell into a huge hole with a puddle containing waste water. Charles Amicangelo was on his way to drop off the package in the pouring rain on January 10th when the ground gave way, making him slip and plunge into the disgusting raw sewage that was below. Posted by PSmooth
