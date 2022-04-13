Almost Lost Her Life: Lady Gets Ran Over Several Times After Attempting To Take Photos Of Damage Following A Minor Fender Bender!
The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Street in Elizabeth, NJ.
Horrifiying footage shared on social media shows a Subaru stop in middle of the street and start to turn into the sidewalk, where a woman is attempting to flee the vehicle. The driver drives onto the grass and pursues her, intentionally running her over. He then backs up over her. Shockingly, he then shifts back into drive and intentionally runs her over a third time. A city spokesperson confirmed that the driver of the vehicle has been identified and arrested.
Posted by CZ
