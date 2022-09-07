Wait A Minute: Woman Named Tupac Shakur Charged With Battery In Miami-Dade!
A woman with the same name as the late famed rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was arrested Tuesday in Miami-Dade County on a battery charge after she allegedly attacked a man with a baseball bat. The 34-year-old woman, Tupac Amaru Shakur, was arrested and is being held on one count of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65, jail records showed. Posted By Persist
