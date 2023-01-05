Jake Paul Is Now Set To Fight In Mixed Martial Arts With P.F.L. Deal!
Paul plans to fight twice in 2023 — once in boxing and once in the Professional Fighters League in mixed martial arts. Paul recently signed a multiyear contract with the Professional Fighters League to compete in a new division, known as Super Fight, with events on pay-per-view. Paul does not yet have a bout scheduled. Posted By Persist
