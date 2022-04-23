Boxer Amir Khan Gets Robbed For A $70K Watch, Wife Defends Fleeing The Scene!

Boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the horrific armed robbery that happened as they enjoyed a night out with friends in London on Monday. Faryal, 30, revealed that while she hoped Amir, 35, would be safe as the frightening incident took place, her first instinct was to stay safe herself. Explaining that she has faced trolling for the decision, the mum of three explained that she fled for the sake of their children, daughters Lamaisah, seven, and Alayna, four, and their one year old son Muhammad Zaviyar. "You know, I have kids I'm a mother before anything," said the Pakistani-American celebrity, who wed Bolton-born Amir in 2013. They later split but were reconciled. "I'm a mother and God forbid anything would happen to me here... You know, what would happen to my kids?" Posted by Abdul