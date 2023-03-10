Game Over: Man Known As The 'Hazmat Killer' Gets Arrested After Armed Robberies!
https://worldstar.com/videos/wshhT2DJn8521h90Mw7j. The Hazmat killer has been nabbed, ending a six day crime spree that included the murder of a deli worker on the upper East Side as well as three robberies including two in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx. A 39 year old male, Kimond L. Cyrus, was arrested in the south Bronx. Posted By Persist
