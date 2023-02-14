These Kids Are The Worst: Boy Gets Strangled And Assaulted By A Girl Bullying Him On The School Bus!

On January 23, 2023, my son was assaulted and strangled on the school bus by another student. I learned about the altercation when my son came home crying with red marks on his neck. The girl who harmed my son this day was also the same one who stole a toy from him months prior to which the school said they would take care of it." I was sent this video from another student which made me realize how severe and traumatic this event was for my son and also learned that the video was actually the SECOND time she attacked and strangled him. I immediately went to the school to show them the video of the assault and pictures of my son's neck. Upon seeing this I was sure that the school would take proper action and keep not only my son safe but the other children on the bus and school safe too by expelling her. Surely, a child seen committing a heinous crime would get expelled from school. This wasn't two kids fighting. This was one child continuing to attack and strangle another student. Not once did my son retaliate against her and he suffered emotional and physical trauma for it. The school was able to pull bus camera footage to show that she did indeed go back to my son's seat twice. The school said they couldn't tell me what action would be taken against the girl but that they would take care of it. I went to the courthouse and got a 2 week protection order for my son which noted that she was to remain a minimum of 50 feet away which I gave to the school. I found out from my son that she had come back to school after being merely suspended for a criminal act such asstrangulation Posted by CZ