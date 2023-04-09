The Brazen Bull: One Of The Most Painful Torture Devices In History.....Ends Horribly For The Creator!
Created as a horrifying torture device to roast humans alive, the Brazen Bull was designed for the tyrant Phalaris by his sculptor, Perilaus. Diodorus’ Phalaris asked Perilaus to demonstrate his device, and when he climbed in the bull, Phalaris had the artist shut in and burned to death for his loathsome invention. Posted By Persist
