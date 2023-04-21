Wildin: 13-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder After Footage Shows Him Trying To Stab Store Employees In Australia!
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder over an alleged stabbing at the Harris Scarfe store in the Hobart suburb of Moonah. He was also charged with aggravated armed robbery and assault. A 15-year-old boy has also been charged with aggravated armed robbery and assault. One of the victims remains in hospital, in a critical but stable condition. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS