Crazy: Natural Gas Powered Bus Explodes Into Flames In Italy!

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tank on a bus in Perugia, Italy caught fire this week and started spewing flames like God's personal blowtorch. According to local reports, the bus was empty at the time of the inferno and, thankfully, nobody was injured.



While the flamethrower-like jets of flame might look like something out of DOOM, this is actually exactly what the engineers of the bus' CNG system were hoping for -- spewing jets of fire rather than a massive explosion complete with shockwave-propelled shrapnel. In all likelihood, the designers of the system would smile at the real-world example of the bus fail-safe mechanism being deployed successfully.



Essentially, as soon as the CNG system detected the fire, a series of valves were automatically activated to release the gas in a "controlled manner." Without this important safety mechanism, that bus would have been spread all over the mountainside, along with anybody unlucky enough to be standing nearby. Posted By Ghost