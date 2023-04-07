Is It Still Cheating? Woman Born With 2 Vaginas Says She Uses One For Onlyfans Porn & The Other For Her Husband!
Instead of letting her rare condition hold her back from living a full life, a woman who was born with two vaginas is embracing her body! The woman, identified as 31-year-old Evelyn Miller, reveals she was first diagnosed with uterus didelphys back in 2011. ___________________________________________________ While getting a routine check up with a gynecologist in Adelaide, Australia, Miller says it was confirmed she had a physical irregularity. The rare condition affects about 1 in every 2,000 women, per Scientific American. In Miller’s case, a specialist confirmed she has a double uterus, two sets of ovaries and two vaginas. Miller claims that when she was a teenager, she did notice that something wasn’t “right” when her boyfriend’s penis “just kept hitting a wall,” when they had decided to have sex for the first time. Posted by PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS