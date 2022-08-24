Pure Evil: Man Charged With Killing Woman He Just Met & Placed Her Skull On A Stick!

BROKEN? 3,514 views

An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Detectives alleged that he referenced the murder in a social media message and drew a "satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram" with numbers that alluded to the brutal slaying, according to a criminal complaint. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS