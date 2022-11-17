Darrell Brooks Receives 6 Life Sentences + 700 Additional Years In Prison For Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack!
Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man who drove his SUV into a crowd during a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, has been given a life sentence for each person whose life he took—plus an additional 700 years. The jury found Brooks, who defended himself in court last month, guilty on all 76 counts stemming from the attack. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS