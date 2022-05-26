Outta Line: Woman's Jaw Broken After Being Attacked By 3 Men In The Bronx!
A woman suffered a broken jaw when she was brutally beaten and kicked by three men in the Bronx. The 37-year-old victim got into an argument with another person in the area of Lydiq Avenue and White Plains Road in Pelham Bay when two other individuals threw her to the ground. All three began to assault the woman by punching and kicking her. At one point, the victim sat up only to be kicked directly in the face. The suspects took off, leaving the woman lying on the sidewalk with a broken jaw. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS