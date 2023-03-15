Adam22 From "No Jumper" Deletes His Own Live Podcasts After His "Pedo Hunter" Guest, Exposed Him For His Alleged Past Pedo Ways!

He was confronted after they dug up this old blog post from the internet archives authored by Adam22 himself... "If Statutory Rape is wrong... I don't wanna be right..." In which Adam admitted to traveling to Canada to have sex with a 16 year old. Posted by Abdul

