“At No Point Did I Say I F’d Anybody Under 17” Akademiks Clarifies Underage Girl Comments, Says Audio Is 10-Yrs-Old & Explains The Context Behind It!
After tape of Akademiks talking about dating teenagers leaked, he responded. In the stream he posted today, he said that he was talking about the "college dynamic" and that, in his experience, IDs aren't checked then because it's expected that everyone is around the same age. He further clarified that he was referring to the relationship that Kylie Jenner and Tyga were at the time in when he made his remarks. Posted by JR
