"Keep Praying For Us" Young Thug Sends Message From Jail To Fans At Hot 97 Summer Jam!
Young Thug made a surprise appearance via video during Hot 97’s Summer Jam on Sunday, thanking fans for their support while he faces RICO charges alleging that YSL is a criminal gang. Thug addressed the crowd at MetLife Stadium while encouraging them to support the Protect Black Art initiative, a law that could prevent prosecutors from using rappers’ lyrics in court against them. Posted By Persist
