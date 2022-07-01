He Had It Coming: Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Attacked With A Razor In His Holding Cell!
The man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was attacked with a razor the day before jurors were expected to begin deliberations in his murder trial. Eric R. Holder Jr. was attacked by "multiple individuals" while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning, his attorney Aaron Jansen said. The back of Holder's head was injured after he was assaulted with a razor. Posted By Persist
