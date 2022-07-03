Spoke His Mind: UFC's Israel Adesanya Slams The Media For Biased Coverage Of Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Case!
UFC Champion Israel Adesanya wants Ghislaine Maxwell's clients to be held accountable. Maxwell, a former socialite who recruited and groomed teenage girls to be sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison. The 60-hyear-old was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges on December 29, 2021. Posted By Persist
