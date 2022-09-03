Racist Man Punches A Fedex Driver, Then Starts Following Him & Stealing Packages He Delivered!

"Driver Tirrell Lipsey shared dashcam video of the attack with News 8. The 23-year-old said the attack happened Saturday afternoon on Bruning Street between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue. The video shows a man attempt to strike Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word," reported Whitney Burney. “'That day I was just going about my day, a usual Saturday just making deliveries and this guy just walks up to the truck and he walked up to me and he was like, ‘Forgive your father’ on the driver’s side of my door and then he tried to strike me in the face,' said Lipsey. 'I was shocked, confused, really irritated at the time. He ended up stepping into my truck and I said, ‘No you have to get down. You can’t be up here.''" Posted by Abdul