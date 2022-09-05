Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. Vs “King Kong” Ortiz (Fight Highlights)

Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. scored three knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator that headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Posted BY PSmooth

