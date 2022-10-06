Terrible: Mother Of 3 Killed By Her Husband After Posting This Domestic Abuse Video On Facebook!

Keaira Hudson, a mother of three residing in Buffalo, New York, was found dead in her SUV on Wednesday, just days after she posted a video of herself being brutally beaten by her husband, Adam Bennefield, on Facebook. The 30-year-old, according to her sister Montaysha Jeter, had been living in fear of her significant as their relationship was plagued by domestic abuse — so much that Hudson believed he would eventually murder her if she didn’t get away. Jeter revealed that her sibling had been staying with their mother because she no longer felt safe to continue living under one roof with Bennefield, and on Wednesday morning, when she made her way to drop her children off at school, Hudson was so frightful that she wouldn’t leave the house without wearing a bulletproof vest. Hudson had just turned around a corner, when Bennefield is suspected of smashing “into the front of her vehicle and got out of the car with a shotgun, shot her, and pulled off.” It was just last week when Hudson uploaded the extremely graphic video of herself being viciously beaten by her husband during which time she’s believed to have already escaped to her mother’s home with the kids. “this is what this man dose to me but i’m always treated like i’m the abuser!” she captioned the Facebook clip. After dropping off her children, Hudson was expected to attend court later that day to dispute Bennefield’s request for custody of the kids, but she never ended up making it to her appointment. Posted By PSmooth