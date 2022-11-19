Star2 x Mozzy x $tupid Young x HoodTrophy Bino - Up [Label Submitted]

Star2 is back with a new hit and this time he has the gang with him. Mozzy, HoodTrophy Bino, & $tupid Young come together on this collab to give the streets what they been waiting for. Drop a comment on the video and make sure you hit that like button.

