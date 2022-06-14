Wild: Dog Gets Chased By Gorillas After Wandering Into Zoo Enclosure!
Zookeepers at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park jumped into action when a dog entered a gorilla enclosure. The scary moment was caught on camera by guests visiting the park. The male shepherd ran around in distress as a gorilla began to chase it around the exhibit. Zookeepers were able to safely leash the dog and remove him from the area for evaluation. It's believed the dog wandered into the park on his own but he is currently placed on stray hold until its owner is found. Posted By Ghost
