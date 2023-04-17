Cops Arrest Stalker Who Put GPS Tracker On Girl's Car!

On the evening of September 7, 2021, Officer Sutton responded to a call in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, he met the caller who stated she was being followed by a friend. She explained that the suspect had a history of contacting her despite her requests to stop. Earlier that day, she told Officer Sutton that the suspect had called her and admitted to following her all day using a GPS tracker he had placed on her vehicle. He had said he felt bad about it and wished to remove the tracker. He had asked her to meet him at a gas station. At that point, she had called 911. While Officer Sutton searched the vehicle for the tracker, Officer Nguyen located the suspect at the gas station and placed him under arrest once the GPS tracker had been located. The suspect was charged with Unlawful Surveillance (felony) and Stalking (misdemeanor). He spent a week in jail before being released on a $11,000 surety bond.

