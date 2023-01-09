Changed The Game: 16 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Introduced The iPhone!
It was 16 years ago today that Steve Jobs took to the stage at the MacWorld Expo and introduced the device that would change the way we live. By eliminating the physical keyboard and replacing it with a touchscreen, Apple re-invented what we consider a phone in the 21st century. When the iPhone launched six months later, it quickly became Apple’s most successful product. Posted By Persist
