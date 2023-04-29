You Done Messed Up: Florida FWC Cops “Accidentally” Use Nail Gun On Owner's Pet Snake!
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers went to the warehouse last week to euthanize 30 illegal pythons. On the video, you can hear a penetrating nail gun used to kill pythons with a shot to the head. Cellphone video shows shock on the officers’ faces as they realize they shot the boa — a pregnant boa that was owned legally by the owner was not to be harmed. Boa constrictors are nonvenomous snakes found in Central and South America. Posted By Persist
