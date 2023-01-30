Terrible: California Cop Tases Family Dog To Death!

LODI, Calif. —

A family wants answers after they say officers from the Lodi Police Department tased and killed their dog on Tuesday afternoon after the dog accidentally got out.



Aline Galeno and her mother Anna Marquez were the owners of the 2-year-old husky named Enzo.



“We never put our hands on your dogs or anything. For that to be his last moments getting hurt, I just don’t think that’s right,” Galeno said.



Enzo ran about half a mile away from their home. KCRA 3 obtained video from multiple angles of the situation from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.



In one video, you can see the dog standing before the officer fires his taser.



In another video, you can see Enzo bounce back up and is instantly tased again, with the officer continuing to hold down on the taser.



Enzo then begins to struggle as he’s dragged behind the animal services vehicle and eventually passed away. Posted By Ghost